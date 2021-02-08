EastEnders’ Nancy Carter to return to Albert Square after five years

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Maddy Hill will reprise her role as Nancy Carter in EastEnders after nearly five years away from Albert Square.

The soap character will make a surprise return to Walford after settling down to start married life in New Zealand with her husband Tamwar Masood, played by Tenet star Himesh Patel.

Nancy first arrived in the square with the Carters in 2014 and quickly became embroiled in drama as her family took over The Queen Vic.

Maddy Hill (BBC)

However, her unlikely romance with Tamwar resulted in them heading off on an adventure, travelling around the world.

After her exit from EastEnders in 2016, Hill joined Casualty as the paramedic Ruby Spark.

She left the show after two years in April 2020 when her character decided to look after her baby niece after her sister’s death.

Hill said: “I’m so excited to be coming back and reconnecting with all the hilarious, warm, talented cast and crew and meeting some lovely new faces.

Maddy Hill with co-stars Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright (Ian West/PA)

“I absolutely loved playing Nancy and have often wondered what she’s up to, so feel very grateful to be able to rediscover her five years on.”

Jon Sen, executive producer of EastEnders, added: “We’re delighted to have Maddy back and I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Nancy.

“There’s a lot of mystery surrounding her return and she’s coming back to a family that have been through a very difficult year – things are definitely not as Nancy left them.

“Maddy is a fantastic actor and we feel very lucky to have her back in Walford.”

Hill will begin filming this month with her scenes airing in spring.