Emmerdale’s Mark Charnock marks late on-screen son’s 10th birthday

Emmerdale star Mark Charnock has paid tribute to his on-screen son on what would have been his 10th birthday.

Child actor Harry Whittaker, who played Leo Dingle in the ITV show, was three when he died in 2014.

Charnock, who played his father Marlon Dingle on the soap, marked the milestone by sharing a photo of Whittaker wearing a Spider-Man costume on Twitter.

On what would have been his 10th birthday, thinking of this little Spider-Man today. Thinking of the joy he brought to everyone he encountered and of his giddy laughter. Thinking of our prince Harry with love and happy memories. Xxx pic.twitter.com/PYsRQhV237 — Mark Charnock (@markcharnock) February 11, 2021

The 52-year-old wrote: “On what would have been his 10th birthday, thinking of this little Spider-Man today. Thinking of the joy he brought to everyone he encountered and of his giddy laughter. Thinking of our prince Harry with love and happy memories.”

Fans of the show shared their condolences under his post.

The young actor had Down’s Syndrome and had been one of two children to play Leo Dingle in the ITV programme since 2011.

The role has been played by Harvey Rogerson since 2014.