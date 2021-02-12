Catwalk star Elsa Hosk announces baby news

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Catwalk star Elsa Hosk has welcomed her first child.

The Swedish model, 32, shared a photo of the baby girl lying on her businessman partner Tom Daly’s chest with her 6.4 million Instagram followers on Friday.

She also revealed the child’s name – Tuulikki Joan Daly – and said she was named after “two strong women” in her life, Hosk’s mother and grandmother-in-law.

She wrote: “Happiest day of my life meeting you. Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you.

“Named after two strong women, my mom and my grandma-in-law, you came Into this world like super-woman with your fist next to your face.

“We will love you forever, baby Tuuli.”

Emily Ratajkowski, who is pregnant with her first child, and blogger Chiara Ferragni were among those sending their congratulations.

Elsa Hosk (PA)

Hosk modelled for Victoria’s Secret between 2011 and 2018 alongside regulars including Bella and Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt.

In 2015, she was announced as one of 10 new Victoria’s Secret Angels.

Elsewhere, she has worked for brands including Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, H&M and Guess.

Hosk and Daly are reported to have been in a relationship since 2015. They revealed they were expecting their first child in September.