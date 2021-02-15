Tributes paid to comedy writer Iain Pattinson following his death aged 68

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Tributes have been paid to comedy writer Iain Pattinson following his death at the age of 68.

Pattinson, known for his work on Radio 4 panel game I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, died at the weekend after a short illness, his management said.

His other credits included TV gameshow Would I Lie to You?

Jack Dee has paid tribute to comedy writer Iain Pattinson (PA)

After news of Pattinson’s death was announced, major figures from the comedy world paid tribute.

Jack Dee, host of I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, described him as a “comedy legend”.

He said: “Iain’s unique brilliance was his ability to combine the absurd with the plausible.

“His sense of silliness was without limits and I treasure the memory of having worked with such a comedy legend.”

Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon said: “Iain’s work on ISIHAC was in a league of its own. He really was the sharpest, wittiest and most original of comedy writers with a seemingly endless supply of ideas and inspiration. One of a kind.

“I feel privileged to have known him and spent time with him. I’m terribly saddened by the news and send my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Pointless star Richard Osman said Pattinson “was an absolute master, one of the truly great joke-writers”.

He added: “If you’ve ever laughed at Clue, then you’ve laughed at Iain. What a sad loss of a wonderfully gifted, funny man. I know he would have a joke for this occasion and I’m sad we will never get to hear it.”

Barry Cryer said while Dee and his predecessor Humphrey Lyttelton are “rightly lauded” for hosting I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, Pattinson’s contribution cannot be overstated.

He said: “His mastery of the witty line hitting target in just a few words was unsurpassed.”

And comedian and impressionist Rory Bremner said: “Iain’s brilliant lines, whether delivered by Humphrey Lyttelton or Clive Anderson amongst others will have made millions of listeners laugh out loud.

“It’s not just the jokes we’ll miss, it’s the spirit and company of a really funny man, and the best purveyor of blue-chip filth in the business.”