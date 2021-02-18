Mental health and loss among themes explored by children’s book prize nominees

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stories about mental health and loss are among the children’s books to feature on the CILIP Carnegie Medal and Kate Greenaway Medal longlists.

A total of 20 stories have been nominated for each of the awards.

Spoken word artist Sophia Thakur’s debut poetry collection Somebody Give This Heart A Pen is among the works up for the CILIP Carnegie Medal for writing.

Isabelle Arsenault’s Just Because is among the books up for the Kate Greenaway Medal, which recognises books which feature illustrations.

Mental health and loss are “recurring themes explored in the longlist”, according to a statement from the organisers of the awards.

Ellen Krajewski, chairwoman of the CILIP Carnegie and Kate Greenaway medals judging panel, said: “The talent and imagination on display across 2021’s longlist is truly inspiring.

“The variety of stories, the creativity in how those stories have been lovingly crafted, and the relatability of the characters and their experiences has been a joy for all the judges to behold.

“The Awards’ mission is to empower the next generation to shape a better world through books and reading, which is undoubtedly what this longlist helps to achieve, inviting children stuck indoors during lockdown to open the door to a myriad of fun and exciting places and be transported.”

The shortlists for both prizes will be revealed on March 18, while the winners will be announced on June 16.