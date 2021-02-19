Georgian lido and synagogue among latest recipients of Culture Recovery Fund support

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Georgian lido and the UK’s oldest surviving synagogue are among the latest recipients of Government funding aimed at helping cultural institutions through the coronavirus pandemic.

More than £18 million has been awarded from the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund as part of the latest round of support.

The funds have been distributed by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the British Film Institute on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The Black Country Living Museum (Jacob King/PA)

The Grade II listed Cleveland Pools lido in Bath has been given £290,000 to help with restoration efforts.

The Bevis Marks Synagogue in central London, the oldest surviving synagogue in the UK, has been given £497,000.

The Black Country Living Museum in Dudley, which is currently operating as a coronavirus vaccination centre, has been awarded £3,740,000.

Additionally, the BFI has shared £5 million in grants between 33 cinemas across England.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “From restoring Georgian lidos and Roman baths to saving local screens and synagogues, our Culture Recovery Fund is helping to save the places people can’t wait to get back to, when it is safe to do so.

Oliver Dowden (Yui Mok/PA)

“All over the country, this funding is protecting the venues that have shaped our history and make us proud of our communities, whilst safeguarding the livelihoods of the people that work in them.”

Ros Kerslake, National Lottery Heritage Fund chief executive, said: “These are all ongoing major refurbishment and restoration projects, funded by us, which have been threatened by the pandemic.

“From the oldest surviving outdoor swimming baths to a Victorian pier, and from a much-loved park to an historic abbey, these are all places that will enrich hundreds of lives when they reopen.

“We are delighted this extra funding from the Culture Recovery Fund will ensure that these exciting projects will go ahead.”