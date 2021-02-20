Sue Johnston and Noddy Holder latest stars to get vaccinated

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Royle Family star Sue Johnston and Slade frontman Noddy Holder are the latest stars to publicly announce they have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

They posed for pictures while getting the jab in a bid to encourage others to get inoculated.

Johnston – best known for playing long-suffering housewife Barbara in The Royle Family – got her vaccination at Wilmslow Health Centre in Cheshire.

Noddy Holder has been vaccinated against coronavirus (Dr Amar Ahmed/PA)

The 77-year-old said: “My relief was enormous. A step back to our old lives. To all we love and have missed. I urge everyone to have the vaccine. We are so lucky to have come so far. This way we can look to the future.”

Holder, a 74-year-old rocker known for Slade’s festive hit Merry Xmas Everybody, held up a guide to being vaccinated while getting his jab.

He said: “Everyone, getting the vaccine is the ONLY WAY to defeat the Covid virus.”

Retired football stars Sir Bobby Charlton, 83, and Francis Lee, 76, also got the jab.

Ex-Manchester City star Lee said: “Getting vaccinated against Covid will not only save lives but will allow a return to normal life for everyone in the UK.”

Sir Bobby Charlton has been given the coronavirus vaccine (Dr Amar Ahmed/PA)

Celebrities have been at the forefront of the effort to encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated.

Sir Elton John and Sir Michael Caine appeared in an NHS advert shot at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

In the video Sir Elton, 73, said: “The more people in society that get vaccinated, the more chance there is of eradicating the national Covid pandemic.

“It is really important to know that the vaccines have all been through and met the necessary safety and quality standards.”

Other celebrities to get the jab include Sir David Attenborough, Sir Tony Robinson and Sir Ian McKellen.