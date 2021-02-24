Gugu Mbatha-Raw made goodwill ambassador for UN refugee agency

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw has been appointed as a goodwill ambassador for the UN’s refugee agency.

The actress has been a supporter of the UNHCR, which offers support to those seeking asylum, since 2018.

The Misbehaviour star, 37, was described as a “powerful advocate for the rights of refugees” in a statement from the UNHCR.

She said: “I’m so thankful to have the opportunity to work in support of refugees and help amplify their voices.

“I am always amazed by their courage and strength in the face of such seemingly insurmountable odds and it’s a real honour to play a part in sharing their stories.

“The Covid crisis has made us all aware of the fragility of the lives we build and the importance of doing all we can to support those who have had to leave the place they call home.

“The crisis has also taught us that, in this interconnected world, we are only as strong as the most vulnerable in society.

“Inclusion of refugees is vital in ensuring the wellbeing of whole communities.”

The British actress has previously visited refugees in Rwanda and Uganda and has spoken at a number of UNHCR events.

UN high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi said: “We appreciate Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s heartfelt advocacy and support for refugees and welcome her to the UNHCR family.

“We look forward to continuing our work together to help raise attention on the issues and needs facing refugees.

“Now more than ever, in the context of the unprecedented impact of the Covid pandemic, the voices of refugees – some of the most marginalised and forgotten people on Earth – need to be heard and amplified.”