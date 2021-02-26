Kate Winslet bemoans side-effects of lockdown baking

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kate Winslet has joked that she feels like a “full mattress” after over-indulging during lockdown.

The Titanic star said an unfortunate auto-correction felt alarmingly accurate.

The 45-year-old told The Graham Norton Show: “I’ve been making sourdough and now my arse is massive!

“The other day I was answering some questions on email and instead of ‘film actress’ it auto-corrected to ‘full mattress’.

Kate Winslet on The Graham Norton Show (So TV/PA)

“That’s exactly how I feel and will describe myself from now on!”

Winslet, who will next be seen in period drama Ammonite, said she had been alarmed by the surge in popularity of her 2011 thriller Contagion during the early stage of the pandemic last year.

The film, about a mysterious virus which originates in Hong Kong before travellers returning to America take it with them and infect the population, surged up the iTunes charts after people were first ordered to stay at home, and soon appeared in the top 10 on Netflix.

It follows healthcare professionals, government officials and everyday people who find themselves in the midst of a deadly pandemic, as scientists race to find a cure.

Director Steven Soderbergh has since said he is working on “a kind of philosophical sequel”, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has revealed that his drive to administer millions of coronavirus jabs was partly inspired by the film, which culminates in a vaccine being allocated according to a lottery system.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was inspired by the film Contagion (Tolga Akmen/PA)

Mr Hancock stressed that the movie was “not my primary source of my advice on this” but it did illustrate the importance of setting out the order in which people would get a vaccination.

Discussing the renewed popularity of the film, Winslet told Norton: “It freaked me out! Why would anyone watch that during a pandemic?

“The writer started messaging me saying ‘It’s coming’, and because of that my family and I started wearing masks quite long before anyone else and we used to get many funny looks.”