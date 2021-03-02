Corrie star Will Mellor opens up on grief after losing his father during lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Coronation Street star Will Mellor opened up on how the experience of losing his sister helped him better deal with the death of his father during lockdown.

The actor, 44, said he is a “very upbeat person” and struggled after his sister died nine years ago.

Mellor told how he “didn’t deal with that very well” and turned to drink and gambling.

Will Mellor has opened up on how he dealt with the loss of his father (Ian West/PA)

After his father died in April last year, Mellor told the PA news agency he “saw the signs” and was able to better cope with the loss.

He said: “Obviously, lockdown didn’t help. Because when you’ve not got to be up in the morning, there’s no excuse not to have a few drinks. You have a word with yourself. And I was sick of feeling crap, I was feeling rubbish. And now I feel great.

“You can’t change situations, but you can change yourself, you can change the repetition of what you’re doing and keep an eye out for the little things that spark things off, the little triggers. Just stay away from it.”

Mellor said he is much better now and shared his advice for anyone else struggling.

He said: “Talking helps; if you’re struggling, say ‘I’m struggling’. Speak to your friends, speak to your family. I know it’s easier said than done, but it does help.”

Will Mellor has joined Coronation Street and will play a drug-dealing villain (Ian West/PA)

Mellor has joined Corrie as drug dealer Harvey, described as an “out and out baddie”.

His first episode is on March 12. Mellor, whose TV credits include Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps and Broadchurch, said he is relishing the role.

He said: “He’s a street guy who’s turning vulnerable people into drug dealers, because they’re not on the police radar.

“And it’s the lowest of the low for me, you know, to do that to an innocent person, and to pressurise them into doing things that they don’t want to do with bully tactics.

“There’s an arrogance that comes with this character as well, that he can’t be touched. And, you know, there’s loads of different levels to how you play this character. I don’t want to be too stereotypical, but at the same time, you want to be realistic.”

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV.