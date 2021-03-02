Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live show scheduled to return to London

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live show is scheduled to return to the theatre in London this spring.

The stage show, which features muscular men performing dance routines, will be staged at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino following a 14-month hiatus.

It is scheduled to return on May 21 in front of a socially-distanced audience.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Tatum starred in the Magic Mike films, which were inspired by his own experience as a stripper.

The actor created and co-directed the stage show.

Executive producer Vincent Marini said: “The team behind Magic Mike Live has been enthusiastically planning the show’s return to the London stage.

“We have been working to develop a show that prioritises the safety of our employees and guests but also manages to be as fun, electric and unexpected as ever.

“While it has been a creative challenge to make changes to the show we all love so much, we believe that the finished product, which has already been successfully launched in Sydney, will bring a great deal of joy to London at a time when it is sorely needed.

“We’re going to make the show’s return to the Hippodrome – after 14 long months away – absolutely epic.”