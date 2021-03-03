One Night In Miami’s Kingsley Ben-Adir among Bafta EE Rising Star nominees

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One Night In Miami actor Kingsley Ben-Adir and Saint Maud actress Morfydd Clark are among the nominees for an award tipping future Hollywood stars.

They are on the five-strong shortlist for the Bafta EE Rising Star award, which counts James McAvoy, Kristen Stewart and Tom Hardy among its previous winners.

The other nominees are Bukky Bakray, Sope Dirisu and Conrad Khan.

Kingsley Ben-Adir at the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award 2021 nominees announcement at The Savoy, Strand, London. Picture date: Wednesday March 3, 2021.

It is the only award at the British Academy film awards to be voted for by the public.

Ben-Adir shot to international fame last year after his acclaimed portrayal of civil rights leader Malcolm X in Regina King’s One Night In Miami.

Before that, the 35-year-old had played another high-profile US political figure – Barack Obama in TV miniseries The Comey Rule.

The Vera actor, who also starred in the second series of Netflix drama The OA, said: “It’s an honour to be picked as a Bafta EE Rising Star.

“I have always had great respect for this award and have admired the selection each year, so to be in this category, and to be recognised in this way, means a lot. Thank you.”

Welsh actress Clark, 31, played the title character in 2019 psychological horror film Saint Maud.

She appeared alongside Dev Patel in Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History Of David Copperfield and also has a role in Amazon’s forthcoming TV adaptation of The Lord Of The Rings.

Clark said: “I’m delighted and disbelieving that I have been nominated for such a prestigious award by Bafta and the EE Rising Star jury. Thank you to all who compiled the list of nominees.

“I am honoured to be recognised amongst this group of talented, British actors. It has been a difficult year for many people and I hope the next few months will bring hope and a brighter future for the arts.”

Bakray, who grew up in east London, got her big break starring in 2019 coming-of-age drama Rocks.

She played a teenage girl struggling to take care of herself and her younger brother after they are abandoned by their mother.

Bakray said: “I honestly feel so blessed to be recognised so early on in my career. I still can’t believe this, I’m not sure I ever will either. All the warmth and love from Bafta and EE is beautiful and I’m grateful. Thank you.”

Dirisu, 30, has starred in films including The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Sand Castle and His House.

He is perhaps best known for starring as Elliot Finch in gritty crime drama Gangs Of London.

He said: “The history of the EE Rising Star Award is full of such exceptional and inspirational talents and I’m so grateful to both EE and Bafta for considering me amongst them.

“I’m properly delighted for all my fellow nominees for being recognised in what can only be described as a difficult and challenging year for everyone across the world.”

George MacKay at the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award 2021 nominees announcement at The Savoy, Strand, London. Picture date: Wednesday March 3, 2021.

Londoner Khan won acclaim for his role in 2019 film County Lines.

The 21-year-old said: “A huge thank you to Bafta for this nomination! I am so excited and proud to be in such great company – the EE Rising Star Award is something I never would have even dreamt of at the start of my career.

“I am really looking forward to being part of this year’s awards. It is an honour.”

This year’s nominees were selected by a jury featuring Bafta chairman Krishnendu Majumdar, Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, actress Naomi Ackie and more.

Last year’s winner of the EE Rising Star award was Blue Story’s Micheal Ward.

The 74th Baftas will take place on April 11.