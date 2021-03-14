WhatsOnStage Awards honours 21 ‘angels’ for their work during the pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The WhatsOnStage Awards have honoured 21 people for their contribution to the theatre industry and society as a whole during the coronavirus pandemic.

The recipients, dubbed “angels”, were honoured during the 21st annual edition of the theatre awards night.

Among those to be given awards were Elaine and Graeme Blackmore, who hosted a free community online stand-up event titled Whole Lotta Comedy to provide entertainment during the pandemic.

Let the sunshine in indeed! We'll see you all at a theatre soon #WOSAwards pic.twitter.com/6rH81bf9FM — WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) March 14, 2021

Leontine Hass was also recognised for helping performing arts students by providing online lessons and industry events to keep them engaged with theatre during the pandemic.

Alex Young was honoured at the ceremony for setting up the Corona Day Plays Theatre Company to offer people the opportunity to read scripts together online.

The virtual ceremony, which was broadcast from the Turbine Theatre in London, was hosted by actress Jodie Prenger and actor Tom Read Wilson.

Tom Read Wilson (Matt Crossick/PA)

It also featured a number of performances from West End stars including Cedric Neil, who sang Gotta Start Somewhere from Back To The Future The Musical, and Ivano Turco performing Only You, Lonely You from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella.

Sita McIntosh, chief operating officer of WhatsOnStage, said: “We were overwhelmed by the sheer number of entrants – each of which told a unique story of solidarity, hope, love and camaraderie during a year that few could have ever foreseen.

“The ‘angels’ prizes were set up to reward those from all walks of life and, with nurses, teachers, supermarket staff and more among those on this final list, we’ve hopefully captured what makes our audience truly special.

“Here’s to getting our country’s beloved venues safely back in action so we can all share the magic of live performance once more.”