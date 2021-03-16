Idris Elba turns children’s author with multi-book deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Idris Elba has discovered a new string to his bow – children’s author.

The Luther star, 48, has signed a multi-book deal to publish a range of children’s books, to hit the shelves next year.

The titles will include picture books and fiction and will be developed with writing partner Robyn Charteris, who has penned drama, pre-school and animation TV shows.

Father-of-two Elba said: “I feel privileged to have the opportunity to bring stories inspired by my daughter to life with my incredible partner Robyn Charteris, and the powerhouse team at HarperCollins.”

Executive publisher at HarperCollins Children’s Books, Ann-Janine Murtagh said: “From the outset, Idris had a very clear vision of the characters and stories he has imagined, and is passionate about creating books that will appeal to all children.”

Dermot O’Leary, Alesha Dixon, Paul O’Grady and Tom Fletcher are among the celebrities who have published children’s books in recent years.