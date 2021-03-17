Cara Delevingne says struggle with sexuality left her suicidal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Cara Delevingne said a struggle with her sexuality left her with suicidal thoughts.

The British model and actress, 28, said she was “homophobic” growing up and the thought of being with another women left her feeling “disgusted”.

Delevingne has previously dated the musician St Vincent and actress Ashley Benson.

Cara Delevingne said her struggle to accept her sexuality left her with mental health problems (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast, the Carnival Row star said she grew up in an “old-fashioned household,” adding: “I didn’t know anyone who was gay.

“I didn’t know that was a thing and actually I think growing up I wasn’t knowledgeable of the fact that I was probably quite homophobic.”

On the idea of a same-sex relationship, she said: “I was like, ‘Oh my god, I would never, that’s disgusting, ugh.’”

She added: “I do correlate the massive depression and the suicidal moments of my life because I was so ashamed of ever being that. But, actually, that was the part of me that I love so much and accept.”

Delevingne said she is still coming to terms with her sexuality.

She added: “There is still a part of me where I’m like, ‘Oh, I wish I could just be straight.’ There is still that side to it. It is really complicated.”

:: If you are struggling to cope call Samaritans on 116 123 or text Shout to 85258.