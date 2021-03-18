Debut novelist shortlisted for prestigious book prize

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A debut novelist has been shortlisted for one of the world’s most prestigious book prizes.

The CILIP Carnegie and Kate Greenaway Medals are the UK’s oldest book awards for children and young people.

Manjeet Mann is in the running for the Carnegie Medal for her debut novel Run Rebel.

Mann, the writer and producer of several one-woman shows, secures her first shortlisting for the book about a girl who runs to escape an arranged marriage.

Manjeet Mann (CILIP Carnegie and Kate Greenaway Medals)

Judges said the shortlisted titles offer “hope and escapism during lockdown” with topics of freedom, the outdoors and the natural world.

Some 11 out of the 16 authors and illustrators shortlisted across both prizes are women.

The CILIP Carnegie and Kate Greenaway Medals celebrate outstanding achievement in children’s writing and illustration respectively.

Ellen Krajewski, chair of the 2021 judging panel, said: “With themes of freedom, the great outdoors and journeys through the natural world, we hope the outstanding books on this year’s shortlists will inspire and empower young readers, offering hope and escapism during lockdown.

“The collective experience of books is more important than ever this year, providing opportunities for children and young people to reconnect and share their reading experiences with one another as they return to school.”

2021 CILIP Carnegie Medal shortlist:

– Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo

– The Girl Who Speaks Bear by Sophie Anderson, illustrated by Kathrin Honesta

– The Girl Who Became A Tree by Joseph Coelho, illustrated by Kate Milner

– On Midnight Beach by Marie-Louise Fitzpatrick

– Run, Rebel by Manjeet Mann

– Look Both Ways by Jason Reynolds

– The Fountains Of Silence by Ruta Sepetys

– Echo Mountain by Lauren Wolk

2021 CILIP Kate Greenaway Medal shortlist:

– Starbird illustrated and written by Sharon King-Chai

– The Bird Within Me illustrated by Sara Lundberg and translated by BJ Epstein

– It’s A No-Money Day illustrated and written by Kate Milner

– How The Stars Came To Be illustrated and written by Poonam Mistry

– Hike illustrated and written by Pete Oswald

– I Go Quiet illustrated and written by David Ouimet

– Arlo The Lion Who Couldn’t Sleep illustrated and written by Catherine Rayner

– Small In The City illustrated and written by Sydney Smith