Barack Obama and Captain Tom shortlisted for British Book Awards

Barack Obama, Captain Sir Tom Moore and Hilary Mantel are among the nominees for the 2021 British Book Awards.

More than 50 books have been shortlisted for prizes before the winners are revealed at a virtual event in May.

In the non-fiction narrative book of the year category, former US president Mr Obama’s memoir comes up against the late fundraiser Sir Tom’s Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day.

Captain Sir Tom Moore (Jacob King/PA)

The fiction book of the year category will see Mantel’s The Mirror And The Light go up against Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell and Matt Haig’s The Midnight Library.

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett, Elena Ferrante’s The Lying Life Of Adults and Ken Follett novel The Midnight Library are also nominated.

The debut book of the year category features Booker Prize winner Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart.

Television presenter and author Richard Osman is shortlisted for the crime and thriller book of the year prize with The Thursday Murder Club.

Richard Osman (Matt Crossick/PA)

Philip Jones, chairman of the British Book Awards judges, said: “After a year in which we needed books more than ever, these shortlisted titles exemplify everything that was good and necessary from authors and publishers in 2020.

“From Shuggie Bain to The Thursday Murder Club, from All The Lonely People to The Danger Gang, from Hamnet to Black And British, these were the books that answered the call during this period of turmoil, debate and hope.”

The categories have separate judging panels featuring famous faces including comedians Sir Lenny Henry and Mel Giedroyc, television presenter Konnie Huq, singer Frankie Bridge and MP David Lammy.

The British Book Awards will be held on May 13.