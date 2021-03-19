Society Of Editors postpones Press Awards until later this year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Society Of Editors’ Press Awards has been postponed.

A statement from the industry body for the UK press said: “The Society of Editors has decided to postpone the National and Regional Press Awards until later this year.

“New dates will be announced in due course.

Charlene White last week pulled out of hosting the awards (Ian West/PA)

“In the meantime the society will continue its work in championing freedom of expression and supporting diversity in newsrooms, and will also plan for this year’s annual conference.”

Last week Ian Murray stood down as executive director of the society following a row over its reaction to comments made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about racism in the media.

The awards were previously going to be hosted by ITV News presenter Charlene White, however last week she said she would no longer take part in the ceremony after the controversy over the body’s response to Meghan and Harry’s comments.