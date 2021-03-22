Film classification body launches transgender watch list for families

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The UK’s film classification body has recommended a selection of films about the transgender experience in a bid to prompt discussion among families.

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), which decides on the certification of movies and episodic content, hopes the five films will offer a “springboard” to the issue for both parents and children.

At the lower age range, Little Girl, which has been given a PG rating, and A Kid Like Jake and Ma Vie En Rose, both of which have been given a 12 rating, are being highlighted as films that deal with transgender themes sensitively.

The BBFC also recommends Disclosure and Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth, both certified with a 15 rating, saying they deal with topics such as transgender representation in the media and starting a family.

Each film will come with suggested discussion points so families can speak about the issues raised after the credits roll.

The recommendations come after the BBFC and All About Trans, a project by the media charity On Road Media, held a focus group made up of non-binary and transgender people and a parent of a transgender child.

Sarah Peacock, compliance and education manager for the BBFC, said: “Films are excellent springboards for starting conversations. We’ve selected three films rated PG and 12 and two films at 15, so there is something for the whole family to pick from, with a range of different themes to explore together.

“We were delighted to partner with All About Trans on this resource, to ensure that the voices of trans people were accurately reflected in the project. We hope that these films act as a starting point for more research and education.”

Transgender activist and author Ugla Stefania Kristjonudottir Jonsdottir, from All About Trans, said: “We know it can be hard to find time to sit down with your kids to learn about new issues and ideas. We hope that this resource will open up a space for really meaningful and worthwhile discussions with children and young people about identity, and what it means to explore who you are.”

More details can be found on the BBFC website.