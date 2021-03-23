Film poster collection valued at more than £175,000 to be auctioned

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A collection of film posters valued at more than £175,000 are to be sold at auction.

The Prop Store auction house is to sell memorabilia including a 1963 poster for James Bond film From Russia With Love, which has been valued at between £5,000 and £6,000.

Three posters for the original Star Wars trilogy will also go under the hammer with a guide price of between £2,000 and £3,000.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

A poster for 1971 film Le Mans has been valued at between £1,000 and £2,000.

In total 490 posters and artworks are being sold as part of the auction.

Prop Store CEO Stephen Lane said: “Prop Store is back with another incredible collection of posters going under the hammer on April 22.

“We’re particularly excited to bring over 200 posters and transparencies from the Feref Archive to market, including some amazing one-of-a-kind prints from Star Wars, Top Gun, Get Carter and many more.”