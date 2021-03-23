Emmerdale fans given sneak peek at ‘colossal stunt’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emmerdale fans have been given a sneak peek at a new stunt on the soap.

Producers said the stunt is the biggest they have filmed since the pandemic began.

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) loses control of his vehicle, which then ploughs into farm buildings.

“What follows are a series of explosive events which will eventually lead to the untimely death of at least one character,” programme bosses said of the impending disaster.

The stunt was filmed on the outskirts of the village in Leeds where the ITV soap is recorded, and green-screen techniques were also adopted so it was Covid-safe.

Producer Laura Shaw said: “Shooting a colossal stunt with social distancing is no easy task and it took months of meticulous planning and the whole Emmerdale team, proudly pulling together, to enable us to successfully achieve what are undoubtedly our most ambitious and spectacular episodes of the last year.

“It’s a highly-charged, emotional, nail-biting, holding-your-breath week of Emmerdale, that promises to leave devastation in its wake and irrevocably change the lives of some of our most loved villagers.”

Director Dave Beauchamp said: “We couldn’t have the real actors close for safety reasons so we used a mixture of stunt doubles and green-screen shots to make you think the actors were in real jeopardy…

“It does look spectacular… This would have been a big challenge in normal times, but to be able to achieve this with all the Covid protocols in place is amazing.”

– The scenes will air on ITV in the week beginning March 29.