Hugh Grant, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Tom Hiddleston among Bafta presenters

Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be among the presenters at the Bafta film awards.

The main ceremony on Sunday will be largely virtual but most presenters will appear in person at the Royal Albert Hall.

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, Richard E Grant, Asim Chaudhry, Sophie Cookson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Pryce will also be among the presenters in London.

Actresses Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick and Renee Zellweger will also appear from a studio in Los Angeles.

The awards will be handed out over two nights, with eight of the gongs presented on April 10 in a BBC Two show hosted by Clara Amfo, which will use behind the scenes footage from the nominated films to explore the creative process of movie-making.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is president of Bafta, will appear virtually to lead a conversation with costume designer Jenny Beavan and make up and hair designer Sharon Martin about filming in lockdown and the craft of filmmaking.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Baftas in 2020 (Jeff Gilbert/The Daily Telegraph)

Actor, writer and director Noel Clarke will be recognised with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award during the Saturday show, which will also feature a performance from supporting actor nominee Leslie Odom Jr, who will sing Speak Now from his film One Night In Miami.

The main show on Sunday will be hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman, when the remaining 17 awards will be presented and director Ang Lee will be honoured with the Bafta Fellowship.

We are excited to announce that ground-breaking contemporary filmmaker Ang Lee is to be honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship at the #EEBAFTAs this weekend! https://t.co/H3M9QZyTwl — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 6, 2021

The Duke of Cambridge will make another appearance, this time to deliver a speech via video celebrating the resilience of the film industry over the past year.

The show will also feature performances by Liam Payne, who will appear alongside his augmented reality (AR) avatar, Celeste, and Odom Jr and Corinne Bailey Rae.

The programme will also feature exclusive footage from upcoming films due to be released in cinemas later this year.

Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content at Bafta, said: “We’re delighted to bring a whole weekend of Bafta programmes to the BBC this year, where we get to share our passion for the art and craft of filmmaking and celebrate the very best in film along with our exciting new hosts, special guest presenters and musical performances.”

The EE Bafta Film Awards Opening Night will air on April 10 at 8pm on BBC Two.

The EE British Academy Film Awards will air at 7pm on BBC One on April 11.