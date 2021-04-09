Saturday, April 10th 2021 Show Links
Bafta film awards nominations in full

by Press Association
April 10, 2021, 12:04 am
Frances McDormand in Nomadland (20th Century Studios/PA)
Nomadland and Rocks lead the way at the Bafta film awards.

Here is the full list of nominations:

– Best Film

The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

– Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud

– Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)
Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)(also produced by Angus Lamont)
Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer)(also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham)
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)(also produced by Andrea Cornwell)

– Film Not In The English Language

Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Miserables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?

– Documentary

Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma

– Animated Film

Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers

– Director

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland – Chloe Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Zbanic
Rocks – Sarah Gavron

– Original Screenplay

Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank – Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

– Adapted Screenplay

The Dig – Moira Buffini
The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven
Nomadland – Chloe Zhao
The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani

– Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray – Rocks
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku – His House
Alfre Woodard – Clemency

– Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

– Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali – Rocks
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback – Judas And The Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe – County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

– Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses
Alan Kim – Minari
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night In Miami…
Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci – Sound Of Metal

– Original Score

Mank
Minari
News Of The World
Promising Young Woman
Soul

– Casting

Calm With Horses
Judas And The Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks

– Cinematography

Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News Of The World
Nomadland

– Editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

– Production Design

The Dig
The Father
Mank
News Of The World
Rebecca

– Costume Design

Ammonite
The Dig
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank

– Make-Up & Hair

The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

– Sound

Greyhound
News Of The World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound Of Metal

– Special Visual Effects

Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One And Only Ivan Santiago
Tenet

– British Short Animation

The Fire Next Time
The Owl And The Pussycat
The Song Of A Lost Boy

– British Short Film

Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present

– EE Rising Star Award

Bukky Bakray
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ Dirisu
Conrad Khan

