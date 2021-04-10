Noel Clarke hails ‘the underrepresented’ during impassioned Bafta speech

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Noel Clarke delivered an impassioned speech celebrating “my young black boys and girls out there” as he accepted a special award on the opening night of the Baftas.

The actor, writer and director, 45, received the gong for outstanding British contribution to cinema during Saturday’s broadcast from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Clarke was first recognised by Bafta in 2009, when he won the Rising Star prize.

Noel Clarke with the Rising Star award at the 2009 Baftas (Ian West/PA)

Recalling that night, he said: “Thirteen years ago when I won the rising star award I bounced off my chair and I popped my collar as I went up.

“For years I never really understood why I did that. I couldn’t articulate it. For years people have told me how arrogant it was, that I shouldn’t have done it, and I have always said to myself that if I ever got back on this stage again I would apologise for it.

“I’m not going to do that. Recently I realised why I did it. I felt vindicated. I won something at the time that someone like me was never supposed to. Something that I had been told I couldn’t.”

The outstanding contribution award is among Bafta’s highest prizes and is presented annually in honour of Michael Balcon, the British film producer known for his work with Ealing Studios.

Previous recipients include Andy Serkis and Sir Ridley and Tony Scott.

Co-host Clara Amfo (Ian West/PA)

Clarke dedicated the award to “the underrepresented, anyone who sits at home believing that they can achieve more.

“This is particularly for my young black boys and girls out there who never believed that this could happen to them.

“I am so, so thankful for this. Years ago I ended with the words, ‘Yes we can’ and we still can. It’s just tough. So I wanted to end this one a little bit different.

“Sometimes you will feel like it is not achievable. It is. Sometimes you will feel like you are not good enough. You are. And sometimes you will feel like you don’t deserve it. You do.”

Co-host Clara Amfo later praised him for his “powerful and incredible words”.

Clarke wrote and starred in the acclaimed film trilogy Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood, and directed two of them.

He made his first TV appearance more than 20 years ago in the Channel 4 series Metrosexuality, and gained fame for his roles as Mickey Smith in Doctor Who and Wyman Norris in Auf Wiedershen, Pet.