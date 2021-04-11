Sunday, April 11th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment

In pictures: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas loved up at the Baftas

by Press Association
April 11, 2021, 6:11 pm
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas at the Baftas 2021 (Ian West/PA)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas was among the stars attending the Bafta film awards, arriving at the Royal Albert Hall with her pop-star husband Nick Jonas.

The couple, who married in 2018, kissed as they posed for the cameras.

Hugh Grant also attended with his wife, Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein, who wore a glittering black dress.

Although the ceremony is going ahead without winners and nominees present, a number of guest presenters graced the Royal Albert Hall.

BAFTA Film Awards 2021
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas (Ian West/PA)
BAFTA Film Awards 2021
Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein (Ian West/PA)
BAFTA Film Awards 2021
Phoebe Dynevor (Ian West/PA)
BAFTA Film Awards 2021
Cynthia Erivo (Ian West/PA)
BAFTA Film Awards 2021
Tom Hiddleston (Ian West/PA)
BAFTA Film Awards 2021
Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Ian West/PA)

