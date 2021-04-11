From Emerald Fennell to Daniel Kaluuya – the most glamorous virtual Bafta looks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Awards ceremonies in the age of Covid-19 have shown us one thing: celebrities are not afraid to dress up at home.

This year’s Baftas were no different, with nominees dressing to the nines to find out who would be taking home the top prizes.

So excited to release my album of Westlife Piano covers. #flyingwithoutwings #BAFTA pic.twitter.com/VpI58PuXDr — Emerald Fennell (@emeraldfennell) April 11, 2021

Director Emerald Fennell’s film Promising Young Woman is nominated for best film, and she attended the awards at home in suitable style: an ethereal white gown by Roland Mouret, with a high neck, long sleeves and asymmetric hemline.

Even if we cannot see Bukky Bakray’s full outfit, we can certainly appreciate her beauty look.

Bakray, who is nominated for the EE Rising Star Award, kept her make-up glowing and fresh, with plenty of highlighter and peach lips to match her dress.

Nominated for best supporting actress for her role in County Lines, Ashley Madekwe stunned in a vibrant yellow gown custom-made by Louis Vuitton.

Maria Bakalova, who is also up for the best supporting actress gong, chose a princess-style ball gown with plenty of tulle and pink sparkles, by Giorgio Armani.

"I'm just here chilling" 😎 Daniel Kaluuya accepts the BAFTA for Supporting Actor for his powerful performance in Judas and the Black Messiah @JATBMFilm 🏆 #EEBAFTAs @EE pic.twitter.com/eprnAe5EcU — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya kept things fresh and modern in an all-white ensemble to accept the award for best supporting actor.