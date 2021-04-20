Boy George launches search for ‘brave’ actor to play him in upcoming biopic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boy George has launched a search to find an actor to play him in an upcoming biopic.

The musician confirmed in a video on social media that Line Of Duty star Daniel Mays will play his father in the film, while he added there are “rumours” Keanu Reeves will also appear.

However, he added there is a “quite major” problem as no-one had yet been cast to play him.

“We are looking for a brave young actor from anywhere in the globe to take on the role of his life and it will brilliant,” he said.

The musician added: “I want to be impressed.”

Boy George, 59, whose real name is George O’Dowd, grew up in south-east London and rose to fame during the New Romantic era of British pop in the late 1970s and 80s.

(David Parry/PA)

Thanks to hits including Do You Really Want To Hurt Me? and Karma Chameleon, he and Culture Club were regular fixtures in the charts.

The film will reportedly be named Karma Chameleon.