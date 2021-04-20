Katie Price confirms engagement to Carl Woods

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Katie Price has confirmed she is engaged to boyfriend Carl Woods.

Alongside a photo which appeared to show her wearing an engagement ring, Price wrote on Instagram: “I said yes!”

The former glamour model, 42, who is a mother of five, revealed earlier this year she would like to have another baby.

The pair have reportedly been together for 10 months.

Price said the “full story” would be in next week’s OK! magazine.

In January, Price told Channel 4 programme Steph’s Packed Lunch that her and former Love Island star Woods “got to know each other very, very quick”.

She added: “And we will get married this year… It is the real deal because it’s forever.”

Katie Price (Chris Radburn/PA)

Price has been married on three previous occasions to singer Peter Andre, cage fighter Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

She has five children – two with Hayler, two with Andre and a son from a relationship with Dwight Yorke.

In 2019, Price got engaged to Kris Boyson, however the pair separated shortly after announcing the news without tying the knot.