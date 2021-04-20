Roman Kemp says Russell Brand inspired him to try transcendental meditation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Roman Kemp has said he once attempted a course in transcendental meditation after being inspired by celebrities such as Russell Brand.

The Capital Radio DJ, who presents the breakfast show alongside Sonny Jay and Sian Welby, said he saw few positive results, instead struggling to stay awake during the sessions.

The 28-year-old, the son of Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and singer Shirlie Holliman, also dismissed yoga as a form of relaxation because of the lack of flexibility in his family.

(Matt Alexander/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “I can’t do yoga because the Kemp genes don’t allow for any form of flexibility.

“But I did a week course of transcendental meditation because I heard Russell Brand did it.

“So I thought, ‘Here we go. I will be right showbiz. I will copy what Russell Brand does and all these celebrities’.

“I got there and I swear to you, I genuinely believe the lady was spiking the tea with something because all it did was make you fall asleep. All I kept doing was falling asleep.

(Matt Alexander/PA)

“All of us here, none of us are meditating, we are just dozing off. It was nice to get an actual education in meditation with this.”

Kemp, who features in a three-part online series hosted by Samsung KX, also offered an update on his recovery after injuring his leg playing football.

The presenter said he would need to wear a medical boot for another two weeks before finding out whether he needs surgery.

“It is so boring to be honest,” he said.

“The first couple of days you are like, ‘Oh this is fun’ – limping around with people opening doors for you. Now I am like, ‘Get it off me’.

(Matt Alexander/PA)

“I have got to be in the boot for the next two weeks. Then I don’t know if I am going to need surgery on it. Football mate, my mum always told me don’t play football. I can’t help it.”

Relaxing With Roman sees the DJ experiment with unusual ways to unwind including goat yoga, birch whipping and tree hugging.

He said of the project: “It was an amazing thing. I am a massive me-time person. I don’t know how people do it, how they can do both ends of the candle.

“I don’t drink on week nights, I try and look after myself as much as possible, so things like a sauna to me are the biggest luxury, the best thing you can do for your body.

“And that was one of the things we did for this video, so I think I was just happy to get five minutes in a sauna.”

