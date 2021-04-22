Charity sale to feature items from stars including Beyonce and Sir Cliff Richard

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 50 items from celebrities including Beyonce, Noel Gallagher, Sir Cliff Richard and Vicky McClure are being sold in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

A dress worn by McClure in Line Of Duty, a bag signed by Beyonce and her Destiny’s Child bandmates and an amp signed by Queen guitarist Brian May are among the items being sold.

The Who have also donated a signed tin of Heinz baked beans, while trainers belonging to former Oasis star Gallagher and one of Sir Cliff’s shirts will also be sold.

Bag signed by Destiny’s Child (Teenage Cancer Trust/PA)

McClure said: “I am such a proud ambassador of Teenage Cancer Trust that when I heard about the Star Boot Sale, I was more than happy to donate.

“The dress I have given is the only one Kate Fleming has ever worn in Line Of Duty, when she was presented with an award at the end of series three, so it’s a real part of the show’s heritage.”

She added: “Teenage Cancer Trust nurses and youth teams are absolute heroes and have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic to support young people with cancer.

“But everything the charity does is reliant on being able to raise money, so get on to the auction and get bidding so they can keep doing great work.”

Roger Daltrey, honorary patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust (Teenage Cancer Trust/PA)

The Who frontman and honorary patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust Roger Daltrey said: “Young people with cancer are particularly at risk from coronavirus.

“And right now, Teenage Cancer Trust-funded nurses and support teams are going above and beyond to provide the care they need at a time when healthcare services are under huge pressure.

“They are amazing people – but not many people realise that their work is completely reliant on fundraised income and donations.

“So please get involved in this new fundraiser if you can.

“Our friends from across the entertainment industry have searched their cupboards and donated some great stuff and remember every penny raised will make a difference.”

The online auction and raffle runs from Friday to May 6 at 8pm.

To view the full list of auction items in the Star Boot Sale, visit givergy.uk/StarBootSale.