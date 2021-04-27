Danny Cipriani marries girlfriend in ‘intimate’ ceremony

Danny Cipriani has revealed he has married his partner Victoria.
The rugby player labelled her his “best friend” as he shared the news on social media.
The 33-year-old posted a photograph on Instagram which appeared to show the pair, who reportedly began dating last year, being showered with confetti.
Cipriani wrote on Instagram: “Officially Mrs Cipriani @victoriarosecipriani – married my best friend today!”
Victoria said on Instagram they married in “a small intimate setting with our nearest and dearest”.
She added: “We are looking forward to our big day Caribbean style when travel is permitted.
“Cheers to love, laughter, but especially to our happily ever after.
“Our adventure begins @dannycipriani87 I love you.”
In October, Cipriani revealed Victoria had suffered a miscarriage.
Cipriani has previously been in relationships with model Kelly Brook and the late television presenter Caroline Flack.
