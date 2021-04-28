Hit musical Hamilton to return to West End in August

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hit musical Hamilton will return to the West End from August 19, it has been announced.

The show, about the US’s first treasury secretary, has been closed for more than year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the company will begin rehearsals shortly ahead of their return.

Originating in New York, the production has been a global sensation and won 11 Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize.

Click, Boom! #HamiltonLDN returns to London’s Victoria Palace Theatre, 19 August 2021. pic.twitter.com/0UwK7JAGCh — Hamilton West End (@HamiltonWestEnd) April 28, 2021

Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said: “For over a year the lights on the West End have been dark and our friends, family and colleagues on and off the stage have been out of work.

“It is with tremendous gratitude that we announce the return of Hamilton to London’s Victoria Palace Theatre this August. We will safely gather to tell this story again. We’ll be back.”

Producer Cameron Mackintosh added: “The last year has been unbelievably hard for everyone but particularly so for the theatre profession.

“I have been moved and inspired by the resilience and camaraderie of so many practitioners from all aspects of our industry who have taken on any job so that they and their families could survive.

Don’t throw away your shot. Make sure you’re in the room where it happens.#HamiltonLDN Tickets on sale NOW! pic.twitter.com/jF8jpIMzMf — Hamilton West End (@HamiltonWestEnd) April 28, 2021

“I am therefore delighted to announce that our wonderful company will be back in The Room Where It Happens from August 19 at the Victoria Palace Theatre, now that the Prime Minister has told us that we are on track to reopen ‘cautiously but irreversibly’ this summer.

“No need to Wait For It any longer!”

The show first opened in London in December 2017 and tickets for the new dates are now on sale.

A filmed version of the show, which was recorded at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016 with the original cast of Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr and Renee Elise Goldsberry, was released on Disney+ last summer.

It was previously announced that The Phantom Of The Opera will return to the West End this summer with an all-new cast, while Mary Poppins will re-open on August 7.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton will star opposite Steps singer Claire Richards in The War Of The Worlds for an arena tour in 2022.