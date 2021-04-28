Christopher Eccleston and Adil Ray to take part in public art project

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Actor Christopher Eccleston, singer KT Tunstall and TV presenter Adil Ray are among the stars taking part in a public art installation inspired by the pandemic.

The project, titled Gratitude, aims to collect real-life stories and poems about key workers during the pandemic.

Eccleston, Tunstall and Ray will be recorded voicing the stories for the exhibition.

Adil Ray (Ian West/PA)

One of the stories which will be voiced is of Matt Kelly, a council service manager in Wigan, who wrote a poem for his partner, who works as a nurse.

Former Doctor Who star Eccleston will read the poem.

He said: “There was such a heartwarming response to Matt Kelly’s poem so it will be wonderful to be able to help bring the exhibition to life through his words.”

Actresses Julie Hesmondhalgh, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Shobna Gulati and actors Ciaran Griffiths and John Thomson are also taking part in the project.

People from across the UK are being encouraged to submit their work for the exhibition.

Ray said: “I’m delighted that Gratitude is launching in my home city of Birmingham and I am incredibly honoured to be voicing one of the stories.

“The pandemic has affected us all in so many different ways, so it’s wonderful to be working on such a creative and thought-provoking installation, that we can all contribute to and experience.”

KT Tunstall (Ian West/PA)

Tunstall said: “I am delighted to be contributing to Gratitude, a wonderful project that will help shine a much-needed light on all of our key workers, who have worked so hard during this challenging year.

“It’s fantastic to see that the whole country will be represented in the installation, with contributions from artists, stories and voices from all corners of the UK.”

Gratitude will launch in Birmingham from August 20 to 30, followed by a stint in Manchester from September 3 to 12.

It will then go on show in Edinburgh from September 17 to 26 before the finale is held in London from October 1 to 10.