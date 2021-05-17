Mo Gilligan to hold full-capacity gig at the O2 arena

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Comedian Mo Gilligan will hold a full-capacity gig at the O2 arena in London, it has been announced.

The comic, a panellist on The Masked Dancer, is set to host The Black British Takeover in December at the 20,000-seater venue.

Gilligan will be performing alongside other black stars from the British comedy scene, as part of the O2’s welcome back shows, which will be filmed for broadcast.

Mo Gilligan will perform at the O2 Arena in December (Ian West/PA)

The line-up will be announced monthly in the build-up to the event, organisers said.

Gilligan said: “I’m really proud of the black British comedy circuit that I started on.

“The talent on this scene is exceptional, but all too often ignored by mainstream media, so what better place to showcase the culture than the most famous venue in country?

“We’re ready to bring the great British public a show like you’ve never seen before!”

Gilligan, 33, is known for his Channel 4 show The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan.

Over the coming months he is set to perform in cities including Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff.

The Black British Takeover at The O2 Arena is scheduled for December 8.

O2 Priority tickets are on sale May 19 while general sale begins May 21.