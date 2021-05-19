Two new characters to join the cast of Casualty

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Death In Paradise star Osi Okerafor and Doctors actress Elinor Lawless are joining the cast of Casualty.

The pair will debut in the BBC medical drama as new characters Matthew and Stevie following the departure of its lead star Amanda Mealing earlier this year.

The actress had played Connie Beauchamp since 2004 but has promised to eventually return.

Elinor Lawless as Stevie (Alistair Heap/BBC/PA)

Okerafor will play Matthew, a locum registrar who has worked in dangerous locations around the world and is an old flame of Fenisha (Olivia D’Lima), potentially sparking conflict with Ethan (George Rainsford).

He said: “It’s a pleasure to become a part of the Casualty team. Everyone here is so genuinely friendly and it’s a very exciting environment to work in.

“I’m excited for viewers to see Matthew’s love for his patients and his willingness to do whatever it takes to care for them; it’s a quality I really admire in him.”

Later this year, Casualty will celebrate its 35th anniversary with special episodes which will see Lawless debut as Stevie.

She said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the wonderful cast of Casualty. Stevie Nash is certainly a force to be reckoned with and looks set to ruffle a few feathers in the Holby ED.”

Now’s your chance to catch up on the series so far! And don’t worry – we’ll be back with a double bill next week 😃👏 Catch up on #Casualty here ➡️ https://t.co/pptaYhwcV8 pic.twitter.com/dArOFGrOJt — BBC Casualty (@BBCCasualty) May 17, 2021

Series producer Loretta Preece said: “I am delighted that Osi and Elinor will be joining the Casualty family. As an actor, Osi has it all; he’s handsome and debonair, sensitive and steadfast, passionate and unpredictable.

“Osi has been delightful to work with and he and Olivia have a very special on-screen bond. With Osi’s beautifully layered performance we slowly reveal some deep undercurrents – he is far more than a classic romantic leading man.

“Eli is an exceptional actress and a force of nature. With Stevie, Eli brings a new and dangerous energy into our world – she’s charismatic, contemporary, compelling and on occasion very unsettling.

“Her wonderful character and addictive back story is an exciting part of defining a new and exciting era for Casualty as we go into our 35th year.”

Okerafor will appear on screen as Matthew later this month.