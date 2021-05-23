Tributes paid to BBC Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw after death at 44

The BBC has paid tribute to Radio Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw after her death following a short illness at the age of 44.
The host was remembered as “a brilliant presenter, a wonderful friend and a loving wife and mum”.
Shaw joined the station in 2016 as a daytime presenter, having previously worked in commercial radio in the north east of England at stations including Metro Radio and Heart.
A statement from BBC Radio Newcastle said: “We are so sorry and saddened to share with you that after a short illness our beautiful colleague Lisa Shaw has died.
“Everyone at the station is devastated and thinking about Lisa’s lovely family.
“She was a brilliant presenter, a wonderful friend and a loving wife and mum.”
Rik Martin, acting executive editor at BBC Radio Newcastle, added: “She loved being on the radio and was loved by our audiences.
“We’ve lost someone special who meant a great deal to a great many people.”
Chris Burns, head of BBC Local Radio, said: “Lisa was a talented presenter who had already achieved a lot and would have achieved much more.
“She hosted a special programme at Easter broadcast on all 39 of our local stations in England, a fact that reflects the regard she was held in.
“My thoughts are with Lisa’s family, friends, and colleagues at this terrible time.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe