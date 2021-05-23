Carley Stenson: I hope husband Danny Mac makes it off stage in time for birth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Actress Carley Stenson has said she hopes husband Danny Mac can make it off stage in time to witness the birth of their first baby.

The couple announced they are expecting their first child together in March.

Mac is currently starring in the West End production of The Mousetrap, and Stenson, who has previously starred as stage productions of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde: The Musical and Princess Fiona in Shrek, told Hello! magazine: “I think I will definitely be calmer before the birth than ahead of a first night.

“For some reason I have been feeling really chilled throughout the pregnancy – but I do hope Danny gets there in time.”

Mac added: “I’m not sure what the plan is but I imagine it will be to get off stage as quickly as possible!

“I’m approaching becoming a father as an improvised piece – we will just have to hope we get it right! It is going to be a life-changer, the biggest and best job of our lives.”

(Hello!)

Mac, 33, returned to the stage last week as The Mousetrap became the first West End show to return following a lengthy closure to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “It has been an awful year for so many reasons but I don’t think we would be where we are today had it not been for the pandemic; in the past, work has often kept us apart with crazy routines, tours and work schedules.”

Stenson, 38, who is currently starring in BBC soap Doctors, added: “We were on this fast, amazing rollercoaster of life.

“I think the world almost had to stop for me to realise just how much I wanted to have a child.”

(Hello!)

The full interview is in Hello!, out now.