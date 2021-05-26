Naomi Campbell reveals further details about arrival of daughter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Model Naomi Campbell has revealed details about the arrival of her daughter, saying “I just became a mum, I had Bob Marley playing”.

The 51-year-old, who announced the arrival of her first child earlier this month, said she often turned to music during the “special moments” of her life.

Campbell was hosting American DJ and music producer D-Nice on her No Filter With Naomi interview series on YouTube when she made the comment.

Discussing the importance of African music and heritage, the conversation turned to Jamaican reggae musician Marley, who died in 1981 aged 36.

She said: “Music is like… In my most special moments, you know I just became a mum, I had Bob Marley playing. That’s my roots, you know? It’s my roots.”

Campbell announced the arrival of her baby girl in May 2021, shortly before her 51st birthday, in a post on Instagram featuring a picture of her hand holding a baby’s feet.

She wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

London-born Campbell had not previously revealed she was expecting a child.

The model, who has previously dated U2 bassist Adam Clayton and Italian businessman Flavio Briato, and been linked to stars including Liam Payne, Leonardo DiCaprio and Skepta, was discovered as a schoolgirl and went on to become the first British black model to appear on the cover of British Vogue.

She is also known for her charity work, and in 2005 founded Fashion For Relief, a charity merging fashion and philanthropy.