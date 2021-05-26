BBC wins big at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The BBC won big at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards (Arias).

Celebrating audio and radio across 25 categories, the Arias took place at London’s The May Fair Hotel, hosted by Kiss presenters Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, on Wednesday.

While most nominees tuned in to a livestream, stars in attendance included Scott Mills, Chris Stark, Fleur East and Vanessa Feltz.

Vanessa Feltz was among the attendees at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards (Aaron Chown/PA)

The BBC took home 16 awards, including best music breakfast show for Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James, best new show for The YUNGBLUD Podcast and best music specialist show for Jamz Supernova.

Poppy Begum won best new presenter and George the Poet’s Have You Heard George’s Podcast? scooped both best factual single programme and best speech presenter.

BBC Radio 1 won best station sound, BBC Newsbeat won in the best news coverage category and BBC 1Xtra’s The Black Power Playlist won the impact award, which was new this year.

BBC Radio 4 won in four different categories, including best fictional storytelling for Eight Point Nine Nine.

Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely hosted the Audio and Radio Industry Awards (Aaron Chown/PA)

Bauer Media’s brands were also recognised.

Absolute Radio 40s won the new category creative innovation award and Magic Radio won station of the year.

Hosts Banjo and Kiely won the public-voted Radio Times moment of the year for their reaction on Kiss Breakfast to Diversity’s Black Lives Matter-inspired performance on Britain’s Got Talent.

In the podcast categories, Alan Partridge: From The Oasthouse claimed best marketing campaign and The Bellingcat Podcast won gold in the best independent podcast category.

This was the fifth annual Arias. Prior to 2016 they were known as The Sony Radio Academy Awards, which started in 1983.

Reacting to the BBC’s wins, Charlotte Moore, the broadcaster’s chief content officer, said: “The creativity, commitment and passion that the teams, presenters and independent production companies we work with across BBC Radio have shown to keep our programmes on air and new ideas flowing has been remarkable.

“I’m so proud of what they’ve achieved in the past year, and it’s wonderful to see that recognised and celebrated. I’d like to congratulate all tonight’s winners, and thank them for everything they’ve done for our audiences.”