Camilla Kerslake and Chris Robshaw reveal newborn son’s name

Classical singer Camilla Kerslake and former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw have revealed they have named their newborn son Wilding.

The pair welcomed the birth of the baby boy last month.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, the pair said he had been named after the suffragette Emily Wilding Davison.

Kerslake told the magazine: “She was strong and courageous, and she thought about others above herself, and those are all qualities that we would want Wilding to have.”

She added that the name “sounds a bit Californian and a bit like an English poet”.

Robshaw said the birth “has been more emotional than we could have ever imagined”.

He added: “I am so proud of Camilla. What a female body can do, what it can create, it really is incredible.

“She was an absolute warrior to do that without any pain medicine.

“I have never had more respect and pride in her.”

Chris Robshaw and Camilla Kerslake (Hello!/PA)

The couple recently relocated to the US after Robshaw signed for Major League Rugby side San Diego Legion.

Kerslake and Robshaw tied the knot in a humanist ceremony in Provence, France, in front of 50 guests in 2018.

Soprano Kerslake wore a dress designed by Jenny Packham for the big day.

Read the full article in Hello! magazine, out now.