Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and David Beckham among stars cheering on victorious England

Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and David Beckham were among the stars cheering on England as the Three Lions knocked Germany out of Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate’s team secured a famous victory over their old foes with second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

Stormzy – pictured in a cap with an England top on – celebrated with fans following the Three Lions’s famous victory over Germany (Tess Derry/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Sheeran and Beckham at Wembley, while Stormzy watched from Croydon.

The chart-topping rapper was spotted celebrating the win with friends at BOXPARK Croydon.

He wore an England top with Jack Grealish’s number seven on the back.

Stormzy wore an England top with Jack Grealish’s number seven on while watching the game (Tess Derry/PA)

Following the win, celebrities shared their delight on social media.

Piers Morgan tweeted: “My God … it really might be coming home.”

The former Good Morning Britain host also shared a picture from Gareth Southgate’s penalty miss at Euro 96 at Wembley against Germany and contrasted it to a joyous snap of the England manager from Tuesday’s match.

“Redemption,” he wrote.

David Baddiel and Frank Skinner – who famously sang England anthem Three Lions – were also at Wembley and belted out the song alongside the other joyous supporters.

After the game, Baddiel shared a beaming picture alongside Olympic hero Mo Farah and wrote: “Might be coming home a bit faster with this lovely fellow on hand.”

A tweet from Ant and Dec’s official account read: “This … is … AMAZING!!! A.”

Former England captain Wayne Rooney wrote on Instagram: “Get in. Come on @england. Well done lads.”

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner said: “Come on England! Well done.”

Comedian John Bishop tweeted: “Well that was satisfying … ”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared a picture showing him celebrating Kane’s decisive goal.

He wrote: “Well done @England! We’re all behind you – bring it home!”

Following the Germany result, bookmakers Coral made England 2-1 favourites to win the tournament, cutting the Three Lions from 9-2.