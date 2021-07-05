Bond star Naomie Harris announces role at ‘fantastic charity’

Bond star Naomie Harris has said she is “delighted” to become a patron of Total Insight Theatre.

The actress, Miss Moneypenny in the 007 films, will help the charity engage children and young people, especially those from marginalised communities, through art and culture.

Founded in 2014, Total Insight Theatre has put on workshops, touring performances and other activities in schools, referral units, libraries, town halls and community centres across the UK, reaching some 15,000 people.

Naomie Harris was made an OBE in the 2017 New Year Honours (John Stillwell/PA)

Harris, 44, said: “I am delighted to undertake the role of patron for such a fantastic charity.

“Small arts charities such as Total Insight Theatre are essential to our industry.

“Without them, so many children and young people would not get the opportunity to engage in the arts.

“Total Insight Theatre helps make arts and culture accessible to more children and young people, through a range of creative programmes, and I am very much looking forward to helping them in their efforts to continue this great work.”

Harris, from north London, starred as witch Tia Dalma in the Pirates Of The Caribbean films and as Winnie Mandela in 2013’s Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

In 2016, she appeared in coming-of-age story Moonlight, earning herself nominations at the Golden Globes, Baftas and Oscars, and was made an OBE in the 2017 New Year Honours.

Nazira Amra, chair of trustees, said: “We are thrilled that Naomie Harris has accepted the position of patron.

“We believe that her passion for performing arts combined with commitment to children and young people will be instrumental in helping the charity to raise awareness of the vital work it is doing to positively impact children and young people’s lives through the arts.”

Chief executive and artistic director Adam Tulloch said: “We are very excited to welcome Naomie to Total Insight Theatre as our patron.

“We are looking forward to receiving her valuable support in our endeavours to make the arts more accessible for children and young people, which is a key part of our ethos.”

More information about Total Insight Theatre can be found online.