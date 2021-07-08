Mimi Slinger reflects on ’emotional’ departure from Emmerdale

Mimi Slinger has said her last day on the set of Emmerdale was “extremely emotional”.

Her character Leanna Cavanagh was murdered by Meena Jutla during Thursday’s episode of the ITV soap.

Leanna falls 40 feet off a bridge after being pushed.

Slinger said keeping her departure from the programme a secret was “so difficult”.

She added: “I had taken the decision to leave the Dales and I was so looking forward to hearing how the producers were going to engineer my exit.

“When Jane Hudson told me about my storyline, I have to say that I was shocked but so excited to be given the opportunity to be challenged and show my acting abilities.

“Of course, it is a very sad storyline and has been very emotional for me.”

She said her last scene “was actually the last scene that will air on TV of me, which of course added to the many emotions I felt that day.

“I must say that I had shed many tears as I had read the scripts – it’s certainly strange to read about your death in advance.”

She said she had to do “a few stunts in order to film my exit, which I seriously enjoyed”.

“As I am pushed off the bridge to my death, falling 40 feet, that was going to be a bit too much of a challenge – a stunt double was used for that bit.”

Slinger said she is “glad the secret is out” about her character’s demise, adding she knew in December that Leanna would meet an “untimely death but I wasn’t told any other details until just before the scripts were published”.

“It has been hard not to let on to anyone,” she added.

“I am sad to be leaving the Emmerdale family on one hand but so excited by what may be in store in the future – I am so excited by the storyline and the opportunity that I have been given to bring some drama to the Dales.”

She said she has “absolutely loved playing Leanna”.

“I can’t believe it’s been three-and-a-half years – it has flown by!

“I have had the most amazing experiences and have learnt so much from some incredibly talented actors, directors and producers.”