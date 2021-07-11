Ed Sheeran leads stars wishing England well ahead of Euro 2020 final

Ed Sheeran, Idris Elba and Rita Ora are among the stars wishing the England team luck ahead of their highly anticipated clash with Italy at Wembley.

Sheeran, who is at the top of the charts with his single Bad Habits, revealed his baby daughter Lyra Antarctica is also a football fan in the making as he shared a picture on Instagram of two adult England shirts and one tiny one.

The singer, who was at Wembley for England’s clash with Germany earlier in the Euro 2020 tournament, captioned the photo: “It’s coming home.”

Elba echoed his sentiment, sharing a black and white photo of himself holding a fan and writing: “In my Ray Winstone voice, ‘I said….it’s coming HOME!!!’”

Ora shared photos of herself draped in an England shirt, and wrote: “It’s. Coming. Home. Ps found a bouquet of flowers had to get them in the 2nd pic. good luck!!!

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid shared a throwback photo of herself with England manager Gareth Southgate in 2018 and wrote: “COME ON GARETH!

Meanwhile her former co-star Piers Morgan posted a photo of himself in a waistcoat emblazoned with the England flag and wrote: “I may have to wear this at Wembley today…”

The England team has already received well wishes from Top Gun star Tom Cruise ahead of the game, and been treated to an advanced screening of the sequel, which will be released later this year.

Captain Harry Kane told BBC Radio 5 Live: “We were fortunate enough to have a watch of one of his films. I think he was over here in the UK and he just dialled in and FaceTimed us just to wish us the best as a group, so that was nice of him.”