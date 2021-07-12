EastEnders to reference Euro 2020 final in scene filmed the day after

EastEnders will make reference to the Euro 2020 final in Monday’s episode, the BBC have confirmed.

The scene was written and filmed on July 12 following the match on Sunday which saw England lose to Italy on penalties.

Albert Square residents Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) will feature in the scene.

The show’s executive producer Jon Sen said: “Although it’s only a small scene, with England’s performance in the Euros capturing the hearts of the nation over the past month it’s only right that the residents of Walford would be talking about last night’s historical match.”

It will first air on BBC One at 8:05pm and it will then be “dropped into the BBC iPlayer episodes that went live this morning”, the BBC said.

Former EastEnders star Shaun Williamson also recently made headlines when he performed Sweet Caroline for football fans ahead of England’s semi-final clash with Denmark.

Williamson, who played Barry Evans in the BBC soap, is also a cabaret performer and took to the stage to perform the Neil Diamond classic at BoxPark in Croydon last week.

He told the PA news agency: “I just couldn’t believe the reaction.

“I’ve been singing that song for 25 years, I do a lot of cabaret when I’m not acting and I’ve never known a reaction like that.”