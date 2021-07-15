Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Charlie And Stan performer in the dog house after inappropriate behaviour

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 12:04 am
Charlie and Stan star is in the dog house after inappropriate behaviour (Anna Barclay)
A performer in the new silent comedy theatre show Charlie And Stan is in the dog house after inappropriate behaviour.

Dog Reggie Wyndham, who played Charlie Chaplin’s pet Scraps, has been sacked from the show after repeated bouts of badly timed barking and becoming over-friendly with his puppet understudy Shep.

The production said they took the “regretful decision” to replace Wyndham just before the show is due to open on July 17 at the Theatre Royal Bath.

The comedy theatre production tells the story of the comedians Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel (Matt Crockett)

Producer David Pugh, who has previously won two Tony awards, said: “Reggie Wyndham’s behaviour became unacceptable as, every time Stan Laurel is hit over the head with a frying pan, which is a lot, he barked.

“Reggie has become very protective of Jerone Marsh-Reid, the actor playing Stan Laurel.”

Wyndham had been in rehearsals for three weeks before opening night but repeated incidents left producers with no choice other than to replace him with Shep the puppet, whose tail had to be repaired.

Pugh added: “It is with great regret we have taken this decision, but Reggie as a showbusiness veteran should know better.

“Reggie has sat peacefully on the laps of Nigel Havers and Sheridan Smith, although he did once wee on Gary Barlow’s leg, but the continual barking at the frying pan and the incident with the understudy puppet couldn’t be tolerated.”

The silent comedy, written and directed by Paul Hunter, follows the story of the comedians Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel.

Danielle Bird stars as Chaplin and Marsh-Reid plays Laurel.

Nick Haverson will portray comedian Fred Karno and Sara Alexander is playing all the other parts, including Chaplin’s mother and the piano.

