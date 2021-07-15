Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment

400-year-old painting returned to country house following restoration

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 12:05 am
The painting known as The Vegetable Seller, before treatment by English Heritage conservators (English Heritage/PA)
The painting known as The Vegetable Seller, before treatment by English Heritage conservators (English Heritage/PA)

A 400-year-old painting has been returned to a country house for the first time in 60 years.

The Dutch picture, known as The Vegetable Seller, which is by an unknown artist, was restored by conservators at English Heritage before being returned to the art collection at Audley End House in Essex.

The painting had been in storage since it was last on show there.

(English Heritage/PA)

English Heritage said that new research on the picture had identified it “as dating from just before the Dutch Golden Age – much earlier than previously thought”.

The two-year restoration project also uncovered “possible associations” with Antwerp painter Joachim Beuckelaer and it “may have even been painted by the artist himself”, the organisation said.

The painting depicts a female figure who is surrounded by fresh produce.

It includes some “heritage varieties” of fruit and vegetables which have been lost entirely from cultivation, English Heritage said.

During the restoration, a strip of canvas, which was found to have been added to the top of the painting in the late 18th or early 19th century, was removed.

Alice Tate-Harte, English Heritage’s collections conservator, said: “We’re so pleased that visitors to Audley End will now be able to see such a wonderful painting restored to its former glory.

(English Heritage/PA)

“From the first cleaning test we had a glimpse of the beautiful colours beneath all the grime, which was incredibly exciting.

“The restoration also means that, after years of The Vegetable Seller being something of a mystery, we are closer to possibly uncovering the identity of the artist.”

– The Vegetable Seller is on show at Audley End House from Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal