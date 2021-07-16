West End opening of magic show Wonderville delayed due to positive Covid test

The West End opening of magic and illusion show Wonderville has been delayed after a member of the production’s team tested positive for Covid-19.

The show, which features mind reader Chris Cox, Britain’s Got Talent magician Josephine Lee, and record-breaking Magic Circle triple champion Edward Hilsum was due to start performances at the Palace Theatre on Friday night, with a VIP gala opening night on July 19.

Performances will now start on July 21, with a new gala opening on July 26.

The producers said: “Our whole team have been adhering to extremely thorough and diligent measures, as all in theatreland work under the most unique circumstances.

“Unfortunately, a member of the Wonderville team has sadly tested positive for Covid-19.

“To ensure that we are adhering to the strictest of protocols and maintaining the safety of all involved, our opening is paused.”

“Our first performance will now be on Wednesday 21st July. We all are incredibly excited to welcome you to Wonderville then and to share the joy, laughter, and wonder that we have been enjoying throughout our rehearsals.

“The Wonderville team are so sorry that this means our first six performances cannot go ahead, but the safety of our Wonderville family and audience members remains our number one priority.”

Ticket buyers will be contacted by their point of purchase via email, and will be offered the option to exchange their tickets or receive a refund or credit voucher.

Full refunds will be offered to all customers who are unable to move their tickets to an alternative performance.