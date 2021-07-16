Richard Madden says Marvel’s Eternals will push boundaries of the MCU

Richard Madden has said upcoming superhero film Eternals will push the boundaries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Scottish actor plays Ikaris, leader of the Eternals – a group of immortal aliens who have been living on Earth secretly for thousands of years.

Chloe Zhao, who won two Oscars last year for her film Nomadland, has directed the movie which is due for release on November 5.

Madden, 35, told GQ Magazine: “We’ve done that classic thing, so it’s now about how do we make it more interesting?

“I’m hoping we have done that with Eternals.

“The Marvel Universe keeps changing and elevating and growing and I really think we’re doing something that they’ve not done yet.”

The film follows the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame when an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals out of hiding to reunite against the Deviants.

He said the concept of following a group of ancient beings who have done and seen everything during their lifetimes elevated the film.

Madden added: “Above just another superhero movie. It’s about, ‘OK, so how do they interact with the world now, when they’ve done everything?

“What are these people like? And what do they value and care about? What doesn’t affect them?”

"Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now." Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' #Eternals and experience it in theaters this November. pic.twitter.com/ey0ZMWRzF9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 24, 2021

The film has a star-studded cast, including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek.

Madden will also be reunited with fellow Game Of Thrones actor Kit Harington.

Eternals is out on November 5.