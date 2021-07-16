Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
David Walliams tests out model helicopter on visit to Billionaire Boy set

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 6:44 pm
David Walliams tried out a model helicopter while visiting the West End adaptation of his children’s book Billionaire Boy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
David Walliams took a test run in a model helicopter as he met the cast of a West End production of his children’s book Billionaire Boy.

During a visit to the show’s set at the Garrick Theatre in London, the comedian took a moment to try out the on-stage prop.

The theatre show based on the best-selling tale of Joe Spud, the richest boy in the country, opens on Saturday.

Billionaire Boy at the Garrick Theatre – London
Walliams previously said: “I am absolutely delighted this fantastic family show of my book is coming to the West End.

“It is really funny and I can’t wait to see it again.”

In April the show returned to the stage as part of a drive-in series and toured 15 locations across the UK, including Newbury Racecourse, Bristol Airport and Knebworth House.

Billionaire Boy at the Garrick Theatre – London
It had originally begun a national tour in 2019 but was halted by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Billionaire Boy was published in 2010 and adapted for TV by the BBC in 2016, before Birmingham Stage Company made it into a theatre show.

The tale follows 12-year-old Spud, who owns a sports car, gets £100,000 a week in pocket money and has two crocodiles as pets.

Billionaire Boy at the Garrick Theatre – London
However, he does not have a friend and decides to join the local comprehensive school in search of one.

But things do not go as planned and life becomes uncertain as he tries to find what money cannot buy.

Birmingham Stage Company have previously adapted Walliams’ children’s book Gangsta Granny, which toured in 2017 and also took to the stage at the Garrick Theatre.

